Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Up 197.4% in January

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 197.4% from the December 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Galera Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of GRTX opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.
Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11.
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
