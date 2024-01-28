Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Short Interest Up 197.4% in January

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 197.4% from the December 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Galera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GRTX opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 1,354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146,814 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.