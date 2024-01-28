Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,528,800 shares, a growth of 195.5% from the December 31st total of 855,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Galaxy Digital Stock Performance
Galaxy Digital stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Digital
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.