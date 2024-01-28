Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,528,800 shares, a growth of 195.5% from the December 31st total of 855,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

Galaxy Digital stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

