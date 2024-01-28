G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Acquired by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTHX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 166,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTHX opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.03% and a negative net margin of 90.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $115,390.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $115,390.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $107,854.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,673 shares of company stock valued at $235,111 in the last three months. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

