FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.91. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $123.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $127.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.46. The company has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 637.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.5% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.