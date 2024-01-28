FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Cincinnati Financial Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $5.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.51. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

CINF stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

