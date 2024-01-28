Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Funko by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Funko by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

FNKO opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. Funko had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $312.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Analysts expect that Funko will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

