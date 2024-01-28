Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.70.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
FNKO opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.19.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. Funko had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $312.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Analysts expect that Funko will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
