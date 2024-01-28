FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $2.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTCI. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FTC Solar

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FTC Solar news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 213,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $100,124.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 554,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 213,030 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $100,124.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 554,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Cathy Behnen purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 351,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,034.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 361,540 shares of company stock valued at $182,888. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 189,392 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in FTC Solar by 225.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in FTC Solar by 799.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.62.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.