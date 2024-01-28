FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Up 2.8 %

RAIL traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,257. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.94.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil bought 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 38,276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

