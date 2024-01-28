Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after buying an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,691,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,229. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average is $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.