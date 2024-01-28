Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWJV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 98,059.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,970,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,269 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 166,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 31,584.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,610 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,168,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJV stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. 68,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $30.53.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.