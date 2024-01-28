Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Update

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 124,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at $974,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Stock Performance

Shares of FLUX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.84. 26,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 71.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Further Reading

