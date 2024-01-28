Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,807 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.6% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $58,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.50. 5,997,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,966,313. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.58.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

