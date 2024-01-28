Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,731 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $112.01. 5,176,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588,744. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

