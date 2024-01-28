Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 45.4% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 295.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.51. 885,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,533. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.04 and a 200 day moving average of $215.75.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

