Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DMC Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $9.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $547.33. 3,172,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,843. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $597.54. The company has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

