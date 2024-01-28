Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $8.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. 3,519,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,811. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

