Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $32.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 398,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,985 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066,797 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
SHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,654,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,049. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.28. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
