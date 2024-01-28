Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,365 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,756,746,000 after buying an additional 211,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after buying an additional 95,785 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,108,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321,529 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,488. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.73% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

