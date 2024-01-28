Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 211 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE URI traded down $20.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $630.75. 1,423,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,655. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $658.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $537.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.01.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $542.31.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

