Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.31.

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.00. 385,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.19 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

