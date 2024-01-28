Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,860 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,086,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,430,946. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

