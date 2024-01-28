Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 159,118 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,118 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,818 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,478,000 after buying an additional 41,545 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 268,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 451,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,882,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,612. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

