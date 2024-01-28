Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 192.1% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 94,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 64,196 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0856 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

