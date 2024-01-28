First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FWRG. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of FWRG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.99. 324,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

