First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Up 26.7% in January

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.71.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

