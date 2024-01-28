First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$40.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.66. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.86 and a 12-month high of C$41.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.36. First National Financial had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of C$272.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.1629098 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.67.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 32,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.01 per share, with a total value of C$1,250,338.95. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

