First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE FHN opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

