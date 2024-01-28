First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.
First Hawaiian Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.05. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82.
First Hawaiian Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.40.
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
