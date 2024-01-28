First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of FHB stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 203.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

