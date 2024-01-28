First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 3.1 %

FHB stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Insider Transactions at First Hawaiian

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

In other news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

