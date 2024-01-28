First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

NASDAQ FCAP traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $28.98. 2,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Capital by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of First Capital in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

