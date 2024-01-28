First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

BUSE has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

First Busey Stock Performance

First Busey Announces Dividend

BUSE stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.24%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,800 shares of company stock worth $312,409 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $11,053,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 66,588 shares in the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

