First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

First Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FBMS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.20. 113,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,678. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $814.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,633,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,043,000 after buying an additional 213,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,106,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 64,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

