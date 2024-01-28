First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 24,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 100,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBMS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

First Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $814.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 31.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

