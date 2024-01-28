Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on February 1st

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.233 per share on Thursday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FLDR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 60,586 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLDR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

