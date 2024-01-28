FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.93.

NYSE FDX traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $251.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx has a 52-week low of $183.59 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 29.3% during the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.2% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

