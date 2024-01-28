Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Short Interest Up 26.8% in January

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $63,344.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,169,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,499,959.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider J Christopher Donahue sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $62,653.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at $62,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,444 shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $63,344.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,169,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,499,959.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 163,805 shares of company stock worth $1,702,039 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 204,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 79.2% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 78,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 37.2% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 142,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 38,712 shares in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE:FMN opened at $10.87 on Friday. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

