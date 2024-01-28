FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

FB Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

FBK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.47. 74,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,881,841 shares in the company, valued at $415,686,326.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after buying an additional 348,790 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after buying an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 523,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after buying an additional 164,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FB Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after buying an additional 111,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

