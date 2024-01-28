Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,728 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Fastenal worth $88,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 106,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 65,327 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 74,412 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,561,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $49.33 and a 52-week high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,070,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,842 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

