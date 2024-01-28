Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

FMNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of FMNB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,185. The stock has a market cap of $535.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,756,000 after purchasing an additional 395,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,014,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

