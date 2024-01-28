Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $145.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FN opened at $209.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.20 and its 200 day moving average is $161.82. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $211.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

