F M Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 5,961 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMB remained flat at $51.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 115,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,859. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

