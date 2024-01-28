F M Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

F M Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. William Blair began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.80.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,082.48. The stock had a trading volume of 244,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,413. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $686.46 and a 1-year high of $1,089.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,001.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $919.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.24 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile



TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

