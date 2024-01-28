F M Investments LLC Lowers Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

F M Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $121,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 889.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 511,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,421 shares of company stock worth $1,035,331. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.83. 1,148,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.93 and its 200-day moving average is $167.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

