F M Investments LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

F M Investments LLC reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for approximately 1.4% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.95. 4,501,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,724. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,032.83, a PEG ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $136.07.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,243,064.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,243,064.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86. Following the sale, the president now owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,852,951.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,989 shares of company stock valued at $83,930,915 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

