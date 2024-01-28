Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0299 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Extendicare Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $5.29 on Friday. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98.
About Extendicare
