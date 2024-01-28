Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Up 0.8 %
SNMP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.34. 2,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,981. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $297.00.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
