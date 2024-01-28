Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Cut by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 463.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 730,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 600,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,415,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $84.00.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

