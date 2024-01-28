Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.12. 4,415,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,935. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.