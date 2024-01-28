Evercore ISI Boosts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $360.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.74.

SHW traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.85. 1,721,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.68.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 75.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

